The NewGen 345-S is awesome. Built in England (with US shipping soon to be available), this fat-tire electric bike is big and heavy, and at £2,650 ($3,512) it's far from cheap. But boy does it look amazing, and it's hella fun to ride. I've spent some time with it, exploring the cobbled streets and coastline around the beautiful city of Edinburgh, and there's a lot I'll miss about it when it's gone.

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO