San Mateo County health officials reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in the last month but they are not concerned about the increase. Marc Meulman, director of public health, policy and planning at San Mateo County Health, shared the county’s updated case numbers Tuesday with the Board of Supervisors at the board’s first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO