Albemarle County, VA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Habersham; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Stephens and southeastern Habersham Counties through 230 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Clarkesville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toccoa, Cornelia, Mount Airy, Martin, Avalon, Demorest, Hollywood, Boydville and Eastanolee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mayes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1043 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Tahlequah... Wagoner Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Pryor Creek... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Kansas... Hulbert Oaks... Sportsmen Acres Community Peggs... Rose - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; South Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Highlands, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
DE BACA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON, WILLACY, HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES Surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across much of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Kenedy Counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph through early this evening. A Wind Advisory may be needed if wind speeds increase more than currently forecast. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Greenwood, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chase; Greenwood; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Chase, northern Butler, southeastern Marion and northwestern Greenwood Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1036 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Burns, or 13 miles north of El Dorado, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Potwin, Burns, Cassoday, Bazaar, Matfield Green, El Dorado Lake, El Dorado State Park, Wonsevu and El Dorado Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 71 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHASE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Prince George, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Charles City; Prince George; Surry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Charles City, northern Prince George and northwestern Surry Counties through 230 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms extending from near Charles City to near Prince George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charles City, Claremont, Prince George, Rustic, Burrowsville, Garysville, Cabin Point, Jordans Point, Taylors Corner, Brandon, New Bohemia, Oak Hill Corner and New Hope. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfax FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1245 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of northern Virginia, including the following county: Fairfax. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roger Mills A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR WASHITA...SOUTHEASTERN ROGER MILLS...SOUTHERN CUSTER AND EASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dill City, moving northeast at 40 mph. Additional severe thunderstorms were located south of Sayre and Elk City moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Hammon, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Carter, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Retrop, Delhi, Foss Reservoir and Berlin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washita County in western Oklahoma Southeastern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Southern Custer County in western Oklahoma Eastern Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sentinel, moving northeast at 40 mph. Other severe thuderstorms were located south of Elk City. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Cordell, Cheyenne, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Hammon, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Carter, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Strong City, Retrop and Delhi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.0 25.0 24.9 24.8 24.7 24.6
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL

