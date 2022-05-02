Dense Fog Advisory issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.0 25.0 24.9 24.8 24.7 24.6

CALHOUN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO