Berkeley County, WV

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cherokee and southern Crawford Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1010 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Treece, or near Columbus, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Cherokee Weir... Lowell Sherman... Scammon Chicopee... Mccune West Mineral... Roseland Neutral... Melrose Beulah... Riverton Carona... Hallowell This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
ABC Big 2 News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22: A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 15 mph near Big Bend National Park. The main threats with this storm will be the 60 mph wind gusts, the ping pong size hail, and the heavy rainfall. Please stay indoors and stay away from windows if you are […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Greenwood; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Chase, northern Butler, southeastern Marion and northwestern Greenwood Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1036 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Burns, or 13 miles north of El Dorado, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Potwin, Burns, Cassoday, Bazaar, Matfield Green, El Dorado Lake, El Dorado State Park, Wonsevu and El Dorado Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 71 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Prince George, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Charles City; Prince George; Surry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Charles City, northern Prince George and northwestern Surry Counties through 230 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms extending from near Charles City to near Prince George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charles City, Claremont, Prince George, Rustic, Burrowsville, Garysville, Cabin Point, Jordans Point, Taylors Corner, Brandon, New Bohemia, Oak Hill Corner and New Hope. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1043 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Tahlequah... Wagoner Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Pryor Creek... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Kansas... Hulbert Oaks... Sportsmen Acres Community Peggs... Rose - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

