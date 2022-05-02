ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Technology presentations coming to the library

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKktw_0fQGL0VA00

(Atlantic) For people curious about a smartphone and what it can do, the Atlantic Public Library will have some answers. The library is hosting two technology presentations in May through a partnership with the Connections Area Agency on Aging.

The smartphone presentation is on Thursday, May 5, at 4:00 pm. Attendees will learn about popular smartphones on the market and some of their pros and cons. Presenters will compare and contrast two of the most popular operating systems: Android and Apple’s iOS.

The second presentation is on Thursday, May 19 at 4:00 pm; it will be a lecture providing an overview of the vast world of web-based things discussing best practices for keeping your devices secure. Attendees will learn how consumer devices communicate across this ecosystem and which devices are part of the Internet of Things and technology fueling intelligent homes and smart cities.

Both presentations are a part of the Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) curriculum from AARP. Call 800-432-9209 or register online at: https://www.connectionsaaa.org/about-us/news_events/ The presentations are free and open to the public. Preregistration through Connections is appreciated but not required.

The Atlantic Public Library connects the community to information, resources, and each other to spark ideas and new connections.

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

45 Creative Card Making For Kids Crafts

We have collected the best crafts involving card making for kids from all over the internet. From traditional greeting card crafts to 3D popup special occasions cards. We have card-making ideas for kids of all ages. There is so much fun and happiness to be had with these card crafts....
RELATIONSHIPS
Western Iowa Today

Family Caregiver Appreciation Event in Audubon

(Audubon) In 2021 a Human Science specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach said over 43.5 million family caregivers in America provided a vast array of services daily or intermittent. These caregivers provide a long list of emotional, financial, nursing, social, homemaking, and other daily or periodic services. Emily...
AUDUBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Connections
Odyssa Rivera Abille

Books on health and the importance of rereading

The last 2 years brought the world to its knees. We took comfort in food deliveries, Zoom calls, loungewear, and…old books. I didn’t understand how and why people reread books. There are millions of new materials waiting to get noticed. I used to wonder why people waste hours on a book they have read before.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy