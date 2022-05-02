Technology presentations coming to the library

(Atlantic) For people curious about a smartphone and what it can do, the Atlantic Public Library will have some answers. The library is hosting two technology presentations in May through a partnership with the Connections Area Agency on Aging.

The smartphone presentation is on Thursday, May 5, at 4:00 pm. Attendees will learn about popular smartphones on the market and some of their pros and cons. Presenters will compare and contrast two of the most popular operating systems: Android and Apple’s iOS.

The second presentation is on Thursday, May 19 at 4:00 pm; it will be a lecture providing an overview of the vast world of web-based things discussing best practices for keeping your devices secure. Attendees will learn how consumer devices communicate across this ecosystem and which devices are part of the Internet of Things and technology fueling intelligent homes and smart cities.

Both presentations are a part of the Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) curriculum from AARP. Call 800-432-9209 or register online at: https://www.connectionsaaa.org/about-us/news_events/ The presentations are free and open to the public. Preregistration through Connections is appreciated but not required.

The Atlantic Public Library connects the community to information, resources, and each other to spark ideas and new connections.