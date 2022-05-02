ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland Council to Vote on Fiscal 2023 Budget Tonight

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 2, 2022) – What may appear to be a tax hike looms for Zeeland property owners. The Zeeland City Council, during this evening’s business meeting, holds a public hearing ahead of a vote on a spending plan for...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#City Hall#Collective Bargaining#Whtc Am Fm#The Zeeland City Council#Covid
MLive

Republicans punish Trump loyalist, Democrats challenge gubernatorial petitions: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Republican Party took center stage this week following a chaotic endorsement convention which marked big wins for Trump-backed candidates. State Rep. Matt Maddock, a loyalist to former president Donald Trump and husband of Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, was removed from the House GOP caucus on Tuesday after supporting Trump-backed candidates challenging Republican incumbents in the upcoming primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,700 checks for some couples this summer

There are couples in one state who could be lucky enough to see stimulus payments worth $1,700 this summer. Maine will be sending residents $850 stimulus checks as early as June 1, meaning married couples could see a combined $1,700. This is part of Governor Janet Mills’ $1.2 billion dollar...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLive

It’s back to the drawing board for open space development west of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Developers behind a proposed 49-home, open space development west of Kalamazoo have some work to do before gaining approval for their plans. The development, which would be known as Tournesol (French for sunflower), would be located on a 60-acre plot of land off West N. Avenue in Oshtemo Township. If approved, it would be bordered by South 6th Street to the west, Stadium Drive to the north and South 9th Street to the east.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

May 3 election: What's on the ballot in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What's on the ballot for Tuesday? News Channel 3 compiled a list for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:. Allegan Public Schools has two bond proposals on the ballot for the upcoming election. Proposal one is a $3,409,000 operating millage renewal. The second proposal is a sinking fund millage renewal totaling $576,000. This bond is set to expire in 2022, but, if approved, would be renewed for 10 years at a millage rate of 0.9853. The money would be set aside for construction or repair of schools buildings, purchasing estates for school property, school security improvements, and upgrading technology.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy