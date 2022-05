Scandia, MN (KROC-AM News) - The names of the two men who died in a deadly boating incident near the Twin Cities last Friday have been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Rony Boyce of Hugo and 45-year-old Richard Gannon of Centerville. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the body of one of the victims was recovered from Big Marine Lake Friday evening and the other victim was found around 4 PM Saturday.

SCANDIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO