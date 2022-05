Question: Is this a good time to fertilize my landscape? I am confused by the wide variety of different fertilizers. What type of fertilizer do you use?. Answer: Now is a good time to fertilize all the existing plants in your landscape. I also fertilize anytime I plant new plants. Although there are many specialized fertilizers available, I use two types of granular fertilizer for almost all my outdoor plants. I use lawn fertilizer for my lawn, trees and shrubs, and a general purpose fertilizer for flowers and vegetables. Woody plants only need one fertilizer application per year. Lawns need at least two applications. Some flowers and vegetables also need a second application, especially container plants.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO