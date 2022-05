Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister is safe regardless of how Conservatives do in Thursday’s local election, a key cabinet ally has claimed.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted that the ballots, taking place across the UK, will be “challenging” for Tories, but insisted: “I don’t think his leadership is under threat at all.”He brushed off reports that former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who finished second to Johnson in the last leadership election, is preparing a bid to oust him.Mr Kwarteng’s comments come after a Savanta poll for The Independent showed Tories trailing six points behind Labour, with more than a...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO