3 Tennessee watershed, flood prevention projects draw $2.9M

 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three watershed and flood prevention projects in Tennessee are receiving $2.9 million from the federal government.

The funds are part of a $420 million investment in 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states, including rehabilitating dams, flood prevention and watershed restoration.

“This investment will help several communities in Tennessee protect themselves from future flooding and drought events,” said Sheldon Hightower, state conservationist with Tennessee National Resources Conservation Service.

The Tennessee projects are Trace Creek Watershed in Humphreys County, where floods in 2021 caused 20 fatalities; Cypress Creek Watershed in McNairy County, where flooding has occurred in recent years; and Spencer City Lake Watershed in Van Buren County, where there are water supply shortages.

