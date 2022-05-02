ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee State Parks serving special Mother’s Day meals

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State Parks are celebrating Mother’s Day with special meals at four locations.

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville, Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg, and Natchez Trace State Park in Lexington are serving the special meals on Sunday, May 8. Montgomery Bell is requiring reservations while Natchez Trace is only requiring reservations for parties of eight or more. No reservations are required at David Crockett and Cumberland Mountain.

Menus, prices and hours differ by park. More information is available on the Tennessee State Parks website at www.tnstateparks.com.

Comments / 0

