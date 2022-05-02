ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE 2-Brief crash hits European stocks in holiday-thinned trading

By Stine Jacobsen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - European stocks suddenly fell on Monday before partly recovering in what brokers described as a “flash crash” or an erroneous trade on a day where a holiday thinned trading activity.

The Stockholm benchmark stock index was amongst the hardest hit and after falling by 8% at one point it later pared most of the losses to trade down 1.2% at 0942 GMT. Other indices also sank, including in countries from Denmark and Norway, to Germany, Italy and France, but later recovered.

The sudden move sent the pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark extending its fall by over 2 percentage points in a matter of around two minutes from around 0758 GMT, although the closure of London for holiday reduced volumes.

A gauge of euro zone stocks’ volatility also saw a sudden spike to hit its highest since mid-March, at 35.99.

“It was weird in those minutes there,” Martin Munk, vice president of equity sales at Jyske Bank, said, adding that many worried clients had called in asking what was happening.

“It’s starting to smell of something more technical, it may have been triggered by a erroneous trade, a technical malfunction. It doesn’t look like it was triggered by an event out in the world, because that news would have hit us by now,” he added.

Brokers Nordnet said the sudden move was a “flash crash” that caused a brief market panic, while traders in Frankfurt and London said the outsized move might have been caused by algos going haywire or a big “fat finger” trade.

A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline.

“We are looking into this as a matter of routine, there was no news in the market that could explain such a large move,” Euronext Oslo spokesperson Cathrine Segerlund said.

Nasdaq said it continuously investigates price movements on its market place, and was in a dialogue with market participants over Monday’s volatility.

“We currently see nothing to indicate errors in Nasdaq’s own systems,” a spokesperson for the exchange said in en e-mail. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen; Anna Ringstrom, Helena Soderpalm and Johan Alnader in Stockholm; Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Danilo Masoni in Milan, Sruthi Shankar in London, and Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt; editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Singapore convicts two linked to $6 bln penny-stock crash

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's high court has convicted two people over what authorities consider to be the largest market manipulation case in the city-state, a joint statement by the Singapore police and Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday. For almost a decade, Singapore authorities have been investigating...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock#Copenhagen#Frankfurt#Pan European#Stoxx#Jyske Bank
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Satellite firm SES eyes H2 revenue boost from Ukraine war

* Company confirms full-year guidance (Adds detail on Ukraine war effects from earnings call) May 5 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite group SES expects demand for its services in Ukraine to have a positive effect on its second-half revenue, the group said on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Chief Executive...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan says it cannot afford new U.S. anti-submarine helicopters

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan signalled on Thursday that it had abandoned a plan to buy advanced new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they were too expensive. Taiwan had earlier said it was planning to buy 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N)...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal -sources

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 bln merger - Sky News

May 7 (Reuters) - London's West End focused commercial landlords Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPCC.L) and Shaftesbury Plc (SHB.L) are in advanced talks about a 3.5 billion pound ($4.32 billion) merger, Sky News reported on Saturday. The companies are in detailed discussions about an all-share tie-up that could be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy