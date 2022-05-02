ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Local briefs: another Twilight is in the books, ACCPD kicks off crackdown on distracted driving

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bn0zf_0fQGKEsi00
twilight criterium

Athens’ latest Twilight Criterium drew big crowds and attracted the world’s top high-speed bicycle racers to downtown Athens: the weekend event returned to its April spot on the calendar after two years away because of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athens-Clarke County Police say they are kicking off today a crackdown on distracted driving, and on drivers who follow too closely. Police say following too closely is a contributing factor in almost thirty percent of car crashes in Athens-Clarke County.

There is a heads-up for drivers in Banks County: the State Route 59 bridge over Hudson River Road is scheduled to close today for the start of a repair project that is expected take most of the rest of the year to complete. Traffic planners in Homer say a detour will be in place.

Guilty in Gainesville: 48 year-old Timothy Levalley was convicted by a Hall County jury on child molestation charges. He gets life in prison with no possibility of parole. The allegations against Levalley date back more than ten years and involved a child who was five years old.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Homer, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Briefs#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

UPDATE: Missing grandma who vanished on way to rental car shop found safe

HIRAM, Ga. — UPDATE:. Mrs. Smalls has been found safe. Hiram police are searching for a 73-year-old grandmother who vanished on the way to a rental car shop Sunday. Police said Juanita Smalls was last seen at a RaceTrac on Wendy Bagwell Road around 1 p.m. Smalls was supposed to follow her daughter to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Georgia party bike driver charged with DUI after a crash that injured 15

(CNN) -- A driver of a multi-person party bike has been charged with DUI in connection with an accident that injured 15 passengers in Atlanta on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street in the evening and discovered a party bike that had tipped over while making a turn, according to a news release from Atlanta Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy