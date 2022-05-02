Local briefs: another Twilight is in the books, ACCPD kicks off crackdown on distracted driving

twilight criterium

Athens’ latest Twilight Criterium drew big crowds and attracted the world’s top high-speed bicycle racers to downtown Athens: the weekend event returned to its April spot on the calendar after two years away because of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athens-Clarke County Police say they are kicking off today a crackdown on distracted driving, and on drivers who follow too closely. Police say following too closely is a contributing factor in almost thirty percent of car crashes in Athens-Clarke County.

There is a heads-up for drivers in Banks County: the State Route 59 bridge over Hudson River Road is scheduled to close today for the start of a repair project that is expected take most of the rest of the year to complete. Traffic planners in Homer say a detour will be in place.

Guilty in Gainesville: 48 year-old Timothy Levalley was convicted by a Hall County jury on child molestation charges. He gets life in prison with no possibility of parole. The allegations against Levalley date back more than ten years and involved a child who was five years old.

©2022 Cox Media Group