Police searching for vehicle in connection with late night shooting at Portsmouth gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are looking for two suspect vehicles they say may have been involved in a late night shooting at a BP gas station Sunday.

Authorities received the call at 10:30 p.m and say it happened at the gas station near the 2600 block of Frederick Blvd.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury, and the other victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained an injury that is said to be life-threatening. Police say the 21-year-old is currently in stable condition.

Detectives released surveillance photos of two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident: A small, blue SUV and a small, white SUV.

Portsmouth Police Department

Portsmouth Police Department

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting or have seen the vehicles pictured above, you're asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), via the P3Tips mobile app or through the Portsmouth Crime Line website here.

Download the News 3 app for updates.