ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Sturgeon ‘convinced’ Scots would vote for independence despite poll downturn

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IV2j7_0fQGJktd00

Nicola Sturgeon has said she believes Scots will vote in favour of Scottish independence despite a dip in recent polling.

In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, support for Scottish independence hit record highs – rising to 56% in favour in one Ipsos Mori poll for STV.

But that figure has steadily reduced since, casting doubt on the possibility of a win for the Yes campaign in another vote.

But Nicola Sturgeon, speaking in the days leading up to Thursday’s council elections, said she thought Scots would still opt to leave the UK if given the chance in another referendum – which she claims will be held by the end of next year.

I'm convinced that when people get that choice again they will vote for Scotland to be independent

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

“I set out my thinking on this at the Scottish Parliament elections last year when I put myself up for re-election as First Minister and my government for re-election,” she said on BBC Breakfast.

“We said that we wanted to offer people the choice of independence in the first half of this Scottish parliamentary term which means before the end of next year – 2023.”

She added: “I’m convinced that when people get that choice again they will vote for Scotland to be independent – most of the promises that were made to Scotland at the last referendum by those who argued against independence – not least that we’d continue to be in the European Union – have been broken.

“But, of course, it is a matter for the people of Scotland and I recognise the responsibility I have and those arguing for independence have to make that case and to win that argument.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AH2x_0fQGJktd00

The First Minister, during an appearance on Loose Women last month, indicated she would step aside if Scots voted no in another referendum.

But she said on Monday “that’s not a scenario that I’m working towards”.

The First Minister’s comments come after her government was instructed by Scotland’s information commissioner to release parts of legal advice given to ministers on independence.

Following a freedom of information request from the Scotsman seeking legal advice provided in 2020 – which was rejected by the Scottish Government – Darren Fitzhenry ruled that some of the information should be divulged by June 10, although ministers can appeal within 42 days of the ruling.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland earlier on Monday, the First Minister said divulging such legal advice would be a breach of the ministerial code.

“You know the ministerial code provisions on ministers like me discussing the content of legal advice – if I was to do that today you would no doubt have me on tomorrow accusing me, in very legitimate journalistic terms I hasten to add, of breaching the ministerial code, so I’m not going to go into that,” she said.

Routinely governments don't publish legal advice because we put a lot of value on the ability to get free and frank legal advice

Nicola Sturgeon

According to the ministerial code, acknowledging the existence of legal advice is not prohibited, and divulging such advice could be done in “exceptional circumstances”.

Last year, the Scottish Government – under intense pressure following a vote in parliament – released legal advice it was given after former first minister Alex Salmond took legal action due to the botched investigation of handling of harassment complaints against him.

“The reason we’re considering this carefully is the long standing convention, not just in Scotland, but across the UK and probably most other countries in the world, that routinely governments don’t publish legal advice because we put a lot of value on the ability to get free and frank legal advice,” she added.

“So if we are to depart from that convention – it’s quite a significant thing, it goes against precedent and we want to consider that carefully.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed.Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.Many of those who spoke at the 30-minute meeting said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called “his stain of an association with this city”.They said that, if the duke failed to act,...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid self-isolation guidance to end in Scotland

Self-isolation guidance is to end this weekend for people in Scotland who have Covid-19 or symptoms of the virus. From Sunday, public health advice will change to a "stay at home" message for people who feel unwell or have a fever. They will no longer be advised to take a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Alex Salmond
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Uk#Stv#Bbc Breakfast#The European Union
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Scottish council elections: Local issues and national questions

Polling in the local elections takes place in a week of key political anniversaries. It's a quarter of a century since Tony Blair skipped into Downing Street after New Labour's first landslide election win. And it's 15 years since the Scottish National Party upset Labour's apple cart by taking charge...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish council elections 2022: The wards where there is no contest

Voters in Scotland are set to decide who will run Scotland's 32 councils for the next five years - or rather, most of them will. Seats in eight out of the 355 council wards are uncontested because not enough candidates have come forward. Votes can still be cast, but it...
WORLD
BBC

Local elections 2022: A guide to Swindon vote

A third of Swindon Borough Council's seats are being contested in the local elections. Ahead of the vote, BBC Radio Wiltshire politics reporter Dan O'Brien gave an insight into the political landscape in the Wiltshire town. Voters will chose 19 councillors on 5 May and the results could be an...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Tory local election candidate reveals voters are ripping down posters and BURNING them amid fears disillusioned Blue Wall areas could 'flip' to the Lib Dems and Labour

A Conservative local election candidate has revealed her posters are being ripped down and burned as she described how some voters are citing Boris Johnson as a reason for not backing the Tories ahead of this week's poll. Dawn Denton, a Tory candidate for Somerset County Council, also claimed she...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy