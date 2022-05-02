Dog rescued from rabbit hole after going missing for over 56 hours

A terrier has been rescued after being stuck down a rabbit hole for over 56 hours in a neighbour's garden.

Flossie, from Crediton, South Devon , had gone hunting for rabbits before getting lost, and her owners issued a plea on Facebook for her safe return.

In a clip from the discovery of her down the muddy hole, the pup can be seen poking her head out.

"We are incredibly pleased to have her home and other than being a little dehydrated and underweight she is absolutely fine," owner, Bracken Jelier, wrote.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.