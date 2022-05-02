VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for April 24-30

With another eventful week of the high school track and field season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Izzie Anzaldo

Ramapo

Anzaldo, a senior, anchored the Green Raiders to an impressive 4-x-400 win with a speedy 56.48 split, easily the fastest of the day at the Penn Relays for a North Jersey runner and the third best of any runner from New Jersey.

Angelina Perez

Lakeland

The University of Florida bound senior decimated an outstanding field to become the first North Jersey winner of the girls 3,000, nearly breaking a 37-year old meet record.

Hayley Romero

Fair Lawn

The Northeastern bound senior just missed a medal in her return to the Penn Relays, throwing the javelin more than 129 feet. Three years ago she finished 14th.

Casey Sullivan

Demarest

The Wake Forest bound senior was third at the Penn Relays shot put with a season's best throw to begin defense of her New Jersey state title.

Niki Woods

Demarest

Form her first throw to her last, the Princeton-bound Woods dominated the Penn Relays javelin competition and earned a Penn Relays watch with her win.

