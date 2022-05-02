ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for April 24-30

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TRID_0fQGJgMj00

With another eventful week of the high school track and field season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Izzie Anzaldo

Ramapo

Anzaldo, a senior, anchored the Green Raiders to an impressive 4-x-400 win with a speedy 56.48 split, easily the fastest of the day at the Penn Relays for a North Jersey runner and the third best of any runner from New Jersey.

Angelina Perez

Lakeland

The University of Florida bound senior decimated an outstanding field to become the first North Jersey winner of the girls 3,000, nearly breaking a 37-year old meet record.

Hayley Romero

Fair Lawn

The Northeastern bound senior just missed a medal in her return to the Penn Relays, throwing the javelin more than 129 feet. Three years ago she finished 14th.

Casey Sullivan

Demarest

The Wake Forest bound senior was third at the Penn Relays shot put with a season's best throw to begin defense of her New Jersey state title.

Niki Woods

Demarest

Form her first throw to her last, the Princeton-bound Woods dominated the Penn Relays javelin competition and earned a Penn Relays watch with her win.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

Paul Schwartz covers high school track and field for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app .

Email: schwartzp@northjersey.com

Twitter: @northnjtrack

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for April 24-30

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

Track: North Jersey notebook from Day 3 of the 2022 Penn Relays

The official name of the Penn Relays track and field meet, which concluded its 126th running Saturday after two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Penn Relays Carnival. The name is apt. For three days, crowds of 30,000 or more watch athletes run individual events from 100 meters to 10,000 meter at levels from fifth and graders to high school to college to professional to recreation runners to Masters who compete even though...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fair Lawn, NJ
Sports
City
Demarest, NJ
City
Fair Lawn, NJ
Travel Maven

7 Hidden NJ Waterfalls You Must See

When most people think of a waterfall, they picture exotic places like South America and Southeast Asia. What many people don't realize is that New Jersey is actually home to numerous amazing waterfalls making it simple and easy to plan a trip around these natural wonders.
The Bergen Record

Fairleigh Dickinson University hires new men's basketball coach from D-2 ranks

To replace Greg Herenda as Fairleigh Dickinson University men's basketball coach, FDU once again reached into the Division 2 ranks.  Tobin Anderson, who guided St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York to 209-62 record over the past nine seasons (a .771 winning percentage) has been been hired to take the Knights' reins. An introductory press conference will take place...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Track And Field#The North Jersey Girls#The Green Raiders#The Penn Relays#The University Of Florida#Hayley Romero Fair Lawn#Penn#Princeton#Woods
New Jersey 101.5

Will masks rules return to these NJ counties?

The risk of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus has been raised for more than 1/3 of New Jersey's counties. According to the CDC Date Tracker website, eight counties have been moved to having a "medium" risk of contracting coronavirus: Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore Sports Network

Baseball – VOTE: Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 4 Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 high school baseball season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top performers in each Shore Conference division and give fans a chance to pick the overall winner of the Shore Sports Network Baseball Player of the Week. The nominees include a Player of the Week from each of the six Shore Conference divisions, plus two wild cards who are worthy of consideration as well.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River “Bubble” Unveils A New Name

TOMS RIVER – The popular sports venue, the Toms River “Bubble” has official revealed its new name: the Rothman Orthopaedics Sports Complex at the John Bennett Athletic Center. Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute which is known for its work in musculoskeletal...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where to go fishing in New Jersey

Trout season started a few weeks ago here in New Jersey. Most of the lakes, ponds, and streams, except for the northwest corner of the state, have stocked trout. As the water warms up, you'll see a lot more fish like largemouth and smallmouth bass, along with pickerel, catfish and carp starting to bite.
HOBBIES
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy