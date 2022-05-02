ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

VOTE for the North Jersey Softball Player of the Week for April 24-30

By Darren Cooper, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hREpH_0fQGJfU000

With another fun week of the high school softball season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Alexa Bigler

Cliffside Park

Bigler has kept the Red Raiders in the league race and had seven hits, including three homers, and six RBI last week. She also stole six bases and scored seven runs.

Sophia Brencovich

Glen Rock

No ball is out of reach for the Panthers brave center fielder who has made an impression with her effort in the field. Brencovich contributed at the plate last week going 12-20 with 11 RBI and two home runs.

Kalyna Figol

Bergen Tech

Figol went 8-11 this week for the undefeated Knights and homered in all three games the Knights played in. She also scored seven runs and had eight RBI.

Claire Guitmann

Tenafly

Claire is nominated again after another big week. The power pitcher headed to Tufts dominated four quality opponents and struck out 53 batters in 26 innings (that’s over two an inning) and only allowed two earned runs. At the plate, she contributed six hits and three RBI.

Alayna Hoffman

Indian Hills

Coaches have even walked Hoffman intentionally with no one on base this season. She’s batting .613 and in her last five games was 13-18 with 10 runs scored, 10 RBI, five doubles and three home runs.

Ambrasha Monroe

Passaic

Against Eastside in the Passaic County Tournament, Monroe hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run. In four games, the third baseman went 12-15 with 17 RBI.

Jordan Nista

Mahwah

Returning from a two-week layoff, Nista got back in the circle for the T-Birds and pitched her team to wins over Northern Highlands, Ridgefield Park and Tenafly. In five appearances this week over 23.2 innings, Nista fanned 25 batters and allowed eight earned runs.

Abby Tabaka

Wallington

Tabaka returned to the field after sitting out after her transfer and immediately went to work. She hammered two homers in a win over Holy Angels and she finished the week 8-11 with five extra base hits seven RBI and nine runs scored.

Abbey Woodward

Waldwick

The Warriors went 4-1 this past week with Woodward leading the way. At the plate, she was 11-19 with five extra base hits and six RBI.

Vote!

Previous Winners

April 3-9: Emily Ricci, Lakeland

April 10-16: Giana Yaniero, Rutherford

April 17-23: Emily Bakker, Hawthorne

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

Darren Cooper is a peachy-keen high school sports columnist for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app .

Email: cooperd@northjersey.com

Twitter: @varsityaces

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Softball Player of the Week for April 24-30

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

Fairleigh Dickinson University hires new men's basketball coach from D-2 ranks

To replace Greg Herenda as Fairleigh Dickinson University men's basketball coach, FDU once again reached into the Division 2 ranks.  Tobin Anderson, who guided St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York to 209-62 record over the past nine seasons (a .771 winning percentage) has been been hired to take the Knights' reins. An introductory press conference will take place...
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
City
Tenafly, NJ
City
Glen Rock, NJ
Glen Rock, NJ
Sports
Trentonian

TCNJ baseball opens NJAC Tournament at Montclair State

The College of New Jersey baseball team is no stranger to making a run in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament, and it’s time to do it again. The Lions (19-16) gained the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and open play on Tuesday at No. 2 Montclair State (30-9) at 3:30 p.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers sees WR enter NCAA transfer portal following spring football

A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#North Jersey#The North Jersey Softball#The Red Raiders#Knights#Tufts#Indian
Shore Sports Network

Baseball – VOTE: Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 4 Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 high school baseball season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top performers in each Shore Conference division and give fans a chance to pick the overall winner of the Shore Sports Network Baseball Player of the Week. The nominees include a Player of the Week from each of the six Shore Conference divisions, plus two wild cards who are worthy of consideration as well.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen amateur boxers bring home team trophy from Boonton

State of Fitness Boxing Club earned the Top Team trophy on April 29 after a night of sensational fights at Aces Boxing Club in Boonton. The North Bergen-based gym at 508 73rd Street had five fighters in action, winning two bouts and dropping razor-close decisions in the other three bouts. The gym has previously developed numerous amateur boxers who went on to compete in tournaments such as the Golden Gloves, Diamond Gloves and Battle on the Beach.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Ewing upsets Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – Freshman Abby Singer delivered the goods with a six-hitter and six strikeouts. She also doubled, and had two hits along with Julia Smith and Daniella Melo. Allison Howarth had two hits and two RBIs for Lawrenceville (8-5). Ewing is now (7-10). Ewing (7-10) 000 031 1 –...
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers OL hits transfer portal after two seasons with program

A Rutgers offensive lineman has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Isaiah Wright, a member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2020 recruiting class, will look for options outside of Piscataway to continue his college football career. He spent two years with the program before entering the database.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy