VOTE for the North Jersey Softball Player of the Week for April 24-30

Alexa Bigler

Cliffside Park

Bigler has kept the Red Raiders in the league race and had seven hits, including three homers, and six RBI last week. She also stole six bases and scored seven runs.

Sophia Brencovich

Glen Rock

No ball is out of reach for the Panthers brave center fielder who has made an impression with her effort in the field. Brencovich contributed at the plate last week going 12-20 with 11 RBI and two home runs.

Kalyna Figol

Bergen Tech

Figol went 8-11 this week for the undefeated Knights and homered in all three games the Knights played in. She also scored seven runs and had eight RBI.

Claire Guitmann

Tenafly

Claire is nominated again after another big week. The power pitcher headed to Tufts dominated four quality opponents and struck out 53 batters in 26 innings (that’s over two an inning) and only allowed two earned runs. At the plate, she contributed six hits and three RBI.

Alayna Hoffman

Indian Hills

Coaches have even walked Hoffman intentionally with no one on base this season. She’s batting .613 and in her last five games was 13-18 with 10 runs scored, 10 RBI, five doubles and three home runs.

Ambrasha Monroe

Passaic

Against Eastside in the Passaic County Tournament, Monroe hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run. In four games, the third baseman went 12-15 with 17 RBI.

Jordan Nista

Mahwah

Returning from a two-week layoff, Nista got back in the circle for the T-Birds and pitched her team to wins over Northern Highlands, Ridgefield Park and Tenafly. In five appearances this week over 23.2 innings, Nista fanned 25 batters and allowed eight earned runs.

Abby Tabaka

Wallington

Tabaka returned to the field after sitting out after her transfer and immediately went to work. She hammered two homers in a win over Holy Angels and she finished the week 8-11 with five extra base hits seven RBI and nine runs scored.

Abbey Woodward

Waldwick

The Warriors went 4-1 this past week with Woodward leading the way. At the plate, she was 11-19 with five extra base hits and six RBI.

