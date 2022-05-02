VOTE for the North Jersey Baseball Player of the Week for April 24-30
With another fun week of the high school baseball season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.
Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.
Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Dylan Benanti
Hackensack senior
Benanti was 7-for-11 with three doubles. He scored one run and drove in two runs.
Kyle Bratcher
Park Ridge senior pitcher/utility
Bratcher was 7-for-11, with two triples, three doubles and four steals. He had seven runs and three RBIs. He threw 2.2 relief innings and earned a save.
Phil Centineo
Waldwick senior third baseman
Centineo was 8-for-15, including four doubles. He had five runs and eight RBI.
Jude Clough
DePaul junior catcher
Clough was 5-for-9, with two homers, two triples and a walk. He had five RBIs.
Michael Garbarino
Saddle Brook senior first baseman
Garbarino was 6-for-10, with two doubles, a triple, one walk and five steals. He had four runs and three RBIs.
Christian Gerace
North Arlington senior catcher
Gerace was 6-for-12, with three doubles, a triple and a walk. He had three runs and four RBIs.
Jack Guerrero
River Dell senior shortstop
Guerrero was 7-for-14, with two homers, two doubles and two walks. He had five runs and five RBIs.
Sean Guzman
Ridgefield Park junior center fielder
Guzman was 8-for-16, with a grand slam and a double. He had five runs and 11 RBIs.
Domenic Maucione
Becton sophomore pitcher
Maucione was 11-for-14, with a homer, triple and double. He had eight runs and 10 RBIs. He threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn a win.
Steve Peralta
Passaic Tech senior outfielder
Peralta was 5-for-10, with two homers, a triple, a double and three intentional walks. He had five runs and six RBIs.
Michael Rizzo
Lyndhurst sophomore pitcher/first baseman
Rizzo was 4-for-6 with two triples, one run and nine RBIs. He tossed a seven-inning one-hitter with no earned runs and five strikeouts.
Derrick Romero
Elmwood Park senior outfielder/pitcher
Romero was 6-for-10, with two doubles, a triple and walk. He had five runs and eight RBIs. He allowed two hits and three earned runs over 5.1 innings.
Yutaka Uchida
Leonia sophomore pitcher/outfielder
Uchida threw a seven-inning three-hitter, allowing one earned run and striking out eight. He was 1-for-3 with two steals and two RBIs.
Jordan Vega
Wallington senior outfielder
Vega was 11-for-13, with two triples, a double and four steals. He had six runs and eight RBIs.
Austin West
Passaic Valley senior
West was 8-for-17, with a homer, a triple and a double. He scored twice and had eight RBIs.
Jamie Zee
Bergen Catholic freshman third baseman
During a 4-0 week, Zee was 10-for-16, with a homer, four doubles and two walks. He had seven runs and eight RBIs.
