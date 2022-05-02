ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Love barbecue? Hop on Fink's BBQ Bus Tour and eat (and drink) to your heart's content

By Esther Davidowitz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

Four pitmasters, two brewmasters and one bus. Fink's Second BBQ Bus Tour is revving up to take barbecue lovers to four North Jersey spots to eat smoked meats and drink cold beer to their hearts' content. The event is set for June 12.

Not familiar with the tour?

David Finkelstein, owner and pitmaster of Fink's BBQ Smokehouse in Dumont and Fink's BBQ and Cheesesteak Roadhouse in Suffern, New York, launched it the year before COVID-19 struck. With the pandemic raging for the past two years, he put it on hold. Now that the health crisis has receded, he has invited three pitmasters — Rob Cho of Kimchi Smoke in Westwood; Dan Reilly of Reilly's Rib Cage in Hillsdale; and Joe Abou-Daoud of Smokin' Joe's in Weswood — to join him on the tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D65Mx_0fQGJdiY00

"There aren't a lot of barbecue joints around North Jersey," he said. "It's not like pizza. This is a great way to promote barbecue."

And eat lots of barbecue.

"People leave stuffed," Finkelstein said. "If you're not stuffed, we haven't done it right."

So what's on the menu?

Drinks: Celebrate National Beer Day at these dog-friendly beer gardens in North Jersey

Robots: People have feelings about this hamburger vending machine in Jersey City

Vendors: Smorgasburg, America's largest open-air food bazaar, is coming back to Jersey City

Finkelstein will be serving "smoked bison shank, crispy barbecue duck and French toast, " he said, calling the toast "awesome." He takes French bread, cuts into big chunks and then soaks it in custard and drizzles it with maple syrup. "Since no one wants to come to my place for breakfast, I serve it as dessert with our sundae."

Smokin Joe's will offer a Philly brisket sandwich with Gruyere and smoked sauteed onions with mac 'n' cheese on the side. Reilly will serve a tasting of pork birria taco, St Louis spare ribs, brisket, corn Salsa and mac 'n' cheese. Cho of Kmichi Smoke will offer brisket and "more," Finkelstein said.

As for beer? Sean Stampfl and Jonathan Fernandez from Two Villains Brewing in Nyack, New York, will be providing it.

The cost is $125/per person. Anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here . If you'd like to pay by cash, it's $120 at Fink's in Suffern.

More: Calling all carnivores: BBQ Food Crawl

More: El Taco Bar, Boomchia & 40 more North Jersey restaurants that have opened so far this year

Esther Davidowitz is the food editor for NorthJersey.com. For more on where to dine and drink, please subscribe today and sign up for our North Jersey Eats newsletter .

Email: davidowitz@northjersey.com

Twitter: @estherdavido

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Love barbecue? Hop on Fink's BBQ Bus Tour and eat (and drink) to your heart's content

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Hillsdale, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Dumont, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Finkelstein
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#St Louis#North Jersey#Food Drink#Fink S Bbq Bus Tour#Cheesesteak Roadhouse#Kimchi Smoke#Weswood#Crispy Barbecue Duck#French
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms. Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A hopes its newest drink takes you to cloud nine

Chick-fil-A often ranks high for its chicken sandwich, but the fast-food restaurant is also known for its drink menu, with its fresh-squeezed lemonade — made up of fresh lemons, water and sugar — as the star of the show. According to its website, the chain produces 6.5 million...
RESTAURANTS
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy