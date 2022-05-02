Love barbecue? Hop on Fink's BBQ Bus Tour and eat (and drink) to your heart's content

Four pitmasters, two brewmasters and one bus. Fink's Second BBQ Bus Tour is revving up to take barbecue lovers to four North Jersey spots to eat smoked meats and drink cold beer to their hearts' content. The event is set for June 12.

Not familiar with the tour?

David Finkelstein, owner and pitmaster of Fink's BBQ Smokehouse in Dumont and Fink's BBQ and Cheesesteak Roadhouse in Suffern, New York, launched it the year before COVID-19 struck. With the pandemic raging for the past two years, he put it on hold. Now that the health crisis has receded, he has invited three pitmasters — Rob Cho of Kimchi Smoke in Westwood; Dan Reilly of Reilly's Rib Cage in Hillsdale; and Joe Abou-Daoud of Smokin' Joe's in Weswood — to join him on the tour.

"There aren't a lot of barbecue joints around North Jersey," he said. "It's not like pizza. This is a great way to promote barbecue."

And eat lots of barbecue.

"People leave stuffed," Finkelstein said. "If you're not stuffed, we haven't done it right."

So what's on the menu?

Finkelstein will be serving "smoked bison shank, crispy barbecue duck and French toast, " he said, calling the toast "awesome." He takes French bread, cuts into big chunks and then soaks it in custard and drizzles it with maple syrup. "Since no one wants to come to my place for breakfast, I serve it as dessert with our sundae."

Smokin Joe's will offer a Philly brisket sandwich with Gruyere and smoked sauteed onions with mac 'n' cheese on the side. Reilly will serve a tasting of pork birria taco, St Louis spare ribs, brisket, corn Salsa and mac 'n' cheese. Cho of Kmichi Smoke will offer brisket and "more," Finkelstein said.

As for beer? Sean Stampfl and Jonathan Fernandez from Two Villains Brewing in Nyack, New York, will be providing it.

The cost is $125/per person. Anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here . If you'd like to pay by cash, it's $120 at Fink's in Suffern.

