ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zh1I_0fQGJFjE00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• New Gold NGD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $212.42 million.

• InMode INMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $80.24 million.

• Air Industries AIRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.40 million.

• Enel Americas ENIA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• WEC Energy Gr WEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $422.93 million.

• Sterling Bancorp SBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Fomento Economico FMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Green Plains Partners GPP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EnPro Indus NPO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $298.23 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Itron ITRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $488.49 million.

• Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

• SunCoke Energy SXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $372.00 million.

• Federal Signal FSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $302.71 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.24 million.

• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $485.70 million.

• Global Payments GPN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.27 million.

• Saia SAIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $632.12 million.

• Timken TKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Green Plains GPRE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $710.69 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $661.17 million.

• AudioCodes AUDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $66.29 million.

• Moody's MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• CNA Financial CNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• ON Semiconductor ON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Loews L is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kemper KMPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• ONE Gas OGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $679.43 million.

• Varonis Systems VRNS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $95.92 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $44.94 million.

• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $89.00 million.

• Nutrien NTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $164.01 million.

• trivago TRVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $121.73 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $636.02 million.

• Transocean RIG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $602.38 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $427.86 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $324.71 million.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.56 million.

• Centerspace CSR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $59.41 million.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $575.31 million.

• Mosaic MOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• CNO Finl Group CNO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Noble NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $228.97 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $124.30 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.90 million.

• DZS DZSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.03 million.

• Gaia GAIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.77 million.

• EverQuote EVER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• CVR Partners UAN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Leggett & Platt LEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $261.22 million.

• Instructure Holdings INST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $109.56 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.49 million.

• Apartment Income REIT AIRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $189.79 million.

• Coterra Energy CTRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Ellington Residential EARN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Ormat Technologies ORA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $175.49 million.

• Intrepid Potash IPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $90.88 million.

• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $312.79 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $410.74 million.

• Harmonic HLIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $136.40 million.

• PS Business Parks PSB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $110.56 million.

• Cardlytics CDLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $292.13 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $317.50 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $505.62 million.

• Rambus RMBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $127.90 million.

• Freshpet FRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $126.74 million.

• Outfront Media OUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $366.12 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $360.52 million.

• Sisecam Resources SIRE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kaman KAMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $178.00 million.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.37 per share on revenue of $443.42 million.

• American States Water AWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $122.00 million.

• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $226.59 million.

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $291.78 million.

• Kforce KFRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $406.64 million.

• Sanmina SANM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Medifast MED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $402.42 million.

• Woodward WWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $599.87 million.

• BGC Partners BGCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $519.95 million.

• Tetra Technologies TTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.16 million.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $325.89 million.

• Black Stone Minerals BSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $124.86 million.

• Williams Companies WMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Clorox CLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Chegg CHGG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $201.28 million.

• Logitech International LOGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $922.58 million.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Addus HomeCare ADUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $227.33 million.

• Boston Properties BXP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $730.93 million.

• Flowserve FLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $845.52 million.

• Kennametal KMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $510.61 million.

• CVR Energy CVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Amkor Technology AMKR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Chemours CC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• FMC FMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $227.53 million.

• Devon Energy DVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Expedia Group EXPE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $854.22 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2022

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.4% to $137.55 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect The Mosaic Company MOS to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Chesapeake Utilities Q1 Earnings

Chesapeake Utilities CPK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chesapeake Utilities beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.98. Revenue was up $31.69 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares's Earnings Outlook

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares OSW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited -...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Snacks#Pharmaceuticals#Travelcenters Of America#Clorox#Inmode#Air Industries Airi#Sterling Bancorp Sbt#Green Plains Partners#Enpro Indus Npo
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

US-Russian Prisoner Swap Begs Question For Biden: What About Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan?

Russia releases a U.S. Marine veteran in a prisoner exchange. Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan remain trapped in Russia. The Biden administration participated in a prisoner swap with Russia last week involving the exchange of a convicted Russian drug smuggler jailed in Connecticut for Trevor Reed a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia since 2019. Meanwhile, the fate of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and former marine Paul Whelan remains unclear.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Biden Warns Roe V. Wade Overturn Would Disrupt 'Whole Range Of Rights'

President Biden called on voters to elect lawmakers that were supportive of the 1973 ruling. Chief Justice Roberts orders investigation of leak. The resonance from last night's emergence of a leaked draft document pointing to an overturn of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade continued today with President Joe Biden warning that such an action could lead to further overturns of civil liberties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: The Link Between Unemployment and Stimulus Checks

Many Americans want another stimulus check, but the labor market doesn't warrant one. It's been over a year since Americans received a federal stimulus. Because the job market is strong, a near-term round is unlikely. When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in March of 2021, the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
129K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy