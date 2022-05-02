Lawmakers call for greater security funding and oversight for U.S. transit systems

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO