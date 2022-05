Pottstown, or any town for that matter, will never be the way it used to be. The stores you shopped in, the restaurants you dined in, and the theaters you were entertained in are gone, never to return. You can blame the borough council or the man on the moon, but the real culprit is time, which is running out. So, spend it wisely. Don’t squander it wishing for something that’ll never be.

