SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a range of emotions on Monday as the Augustana softball team clinched the 2022 NSIC Championship but also saw a pair of the nation’s longest streaks end in a split with St. Cloud State. After topping SCSU 3-2 in game one, the Vikings fell in game two, 8-1. That ended the nation’s longest winning streak at 22 games and the nation’s longest home winning streak at 44 games. Those totals were also the longest across all three NCAA divisions.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO