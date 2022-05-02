Up and Down the River: April WAS Poetry Month

Up & Down the River ((Courtesy))

April was Poetry Month. And I missed it!

But just like Earth Day being every day, poetry month could be every month or every day as well. The very thought of that would make most students in English classes shudder, but I hasten to remind us all that poetry is with us everywhere.

Poetry, especially the rhythmic and rhyming kind, is one of the ways that babies learn language, so poetry is with us from birth. And sometimes even before birth, with those parents who read to their children in utero. Rhyming and its repetition is one of the keys to early literacy. Humans seem predisposed to poetry, although most of us seem to resist it.

And as for the people who create poetry, they are all humans, just like us. They simply, “take notes on the universe.” Those are the words of Donovan Beck, a poet you probably haven’t heard of unless you follow him on TikTok. You see, poetry is not just in books anymore, it’s all around us. It’s in the lyrics to the songs we listen to, and now it’s within reach on our phones at a moment’s notice. Who knew?

Perhaps my personal favorite kind of poetry is the haiku. A lot of other people like it too, and for good reasons. It’s short, sweet, and usually pretty much to the point. No rhyme or rhythm required either. Just seventeen syllables, arranged in three lines: five, seven, five. Haikus are usually about nature, but most poetry aficionados would tell you that you can create a haiku about anything you choose. And isn’t that just the way we like it? Rules, but not really.

It’s not April anymore, but that doesn’t mean that poetry goes away for the next 11 months. Why not take Donovan Beck’s advice and go out for a walk. Take notes on the things you notice for 30 minutes or so. You’ll probably find something there that you could write a poem about, if you are so inclined.

Poetry is so much more than the memories of struggling to find the meaning in the poems in your English textbooks. It deserves a much better reputation than that. Give it another chance. Hopefully you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you find, which is why there is a poem at the end of this article. There is no deep meaning, just a thought that we can all — and I do mean all — empathize with.