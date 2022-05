A lawyer for former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is speaking out against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell being the arbitrator in Flores' lawsuit against the league. The news comes after a federal court hearing on Monday and addresses the NFL's desire to move Flores' lawsuit to arbitration. According to the Associated Press, attorney Douglas Wigdor told the judge on Monday that arbitration is the "wrong way" to resolve the lawsuit. He added that having Goodell be the arbitrator is "unconscionable" and that the league is trying to force the lawsuit "behind closed doors" so the public is kept out of the loop.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO