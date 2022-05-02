ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Will Arsenal beat the teams they are expected to beat?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal will need to show they can "beat the teams you would expect them to beat" after achieving consecutive wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham, according to former Hammers midfielder Jobi McAnuff. Speaking on...

www.bbc.com

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The battle for the Premier League, fourth place AND survival are on a knife-edge. ADAM SHERGOLD risks upsetting fans everywhere and predicts the final 38 results and table of a gripping season

The Premier League season is rushing headlong towards its conclusion and there's EVERYTHING still to play for. Whether it's Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head for the title, Arsenal and Tottenham duelling it out to finish fourth or Everton, Leeds United and Burnley scrapping desperately to avoid relegation, so much remains at stake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal & Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United FINALLY give in to fans' demands by agreeing to cheaper season tickets next term as Premier League games and cup competitions are separated... amid furious supporter protests and no chance of Champions League football

Manchester United have changed their season-ticket policy so fans have more choice over which games they watch at Old Trafford from next season. Season ticket holders are currently obliged to buy tickets for Champions League and FA Cup games on top of all Premier League fixtures. After consulting with their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Loughborough Lightning secure semi-final spot

Loughborough Lightning confirmed their Netball Superleague semi-final place on Monday as they came from behind to win 59-51 at Saracens Mavericks. It was the Mavericks' second defeat of the weekend, after they lost 50-49 to top-four rivals Team Bath on Friday. Leaders Manchester Thunder put in a dominant performance to...
SPORTS
BBC

West Ham v Man City time moved over possible Europa League final

West Ham’s final home game of the season against Manchester City on 15 May has been brought forward by two and a half hours to give the club extra preparation time in case they reach the Europa League final. If the Hammers get through their semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Man Utd back to winning ways with 3-0 victory over Brentford

MANCHESTER, England, May 2 (Reuters) - Defender Raphael Varane scored his first Premier League goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford on a night of potential farewells at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter with a penalty, also netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

United to change cup competition ticket format

Manchester United have bowed to fan complaints and got rid of their controversial obligation to buy Champions League and FA Cup tickets within the purchase of a season ticket. From 2022-23, fans will be given the option of adding individual competitions to a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton enjoy home comforts as Chelsea rue another slip-up

If Everton and their fans were attempting to rattle their opponents, it worked, for what could prove to be a crucial step towards safety. With so much at stake, once again the supporters helped boost a struggling but spirited team to earn a third win in four home matches, which will be key to their chances of survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE

