Premier League

Spurs find their groove as old failings cost Leicester

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith games against title-chasing Liverpool and top-four rivals Arsenal coming up, it felt like Tottenham could not afford to drop points against a Leicester side whose priorities lie elsewhere. Tottenham had not managed a shot on target in a home defeat by Brighton...

