ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Yankees (15-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.70 ERA, .95 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 15-8 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Blue Jays are 10-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 15-6 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .289 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 6-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10th on the Yankees with a .306 batting average, and has five doubles, five walks and seven RBI. Aaron Judge is 12-for-35 with six home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 9-1, .265 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
George Springer
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Nate Pearson
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees have taken care of business in four straight series against the Tigers, Guardians, Orioles, and Royals, and while I don’t want to disrespect any of those teams, it will be very surprising if they’re playing meaningful baseball in September. New York’s next opponent is a step up the difficulty ladder, as they head to Toronto to take on the 15-8 Blue Jays.
MLB
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0. Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Seattle has a...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#Era#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays
FOX Sports

Astros host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Seattle Mariners. Houston has a 4-4 record in home games and a 13-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.28...
SEATTLE, WA
WGRZ TV

Yanks win 11th straight over Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) - Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth. New York leads baseball with 34 home runs this season. New York’s winning streak is the longest in the majors this season. The Yankees won 13 straight games from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021. Adam Cimber got the loss for the Blue Jays. Toronto hadn't had consecutive losses in 32 games dating back to September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Red Sox play the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (15-10, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-14, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, .54 ERA, .78 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Undone in Sloppy Seventh Inning

A game can turn in an instant—perfection undone with a single bobble or rogue throw. Tuesday’s Blue Jays game looked like regularly scheduled programming into the seventh inning. A dominant Alek Manoah doing dominant Manoah things, handed off to the sure-handed bullpen, setting up for the latest late-game Toronto heroics.
MLB
numberfire.com

Zack Collins sitting for Blue Jays versus Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Zack Collins is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees. George Springer is shifting into the DH role on Wednesday in place of Collins. Bradley Zimmer is entering the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will take over behind the plate after New York elected to bench Jose Trevino on Wednesday evening. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Yusei Kikuchi, our models project Higashioka to score...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy