FAA: Small plane with 2 people on board crashes Sunday at New Jersey airport
A small plane crashed Sunday night in Bayville.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. at Ocean County Airport in Bayville after taking off from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown.
The FAA says there were two people on the plane. There is no word if they had any injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the cause of the crash.
Comments / 0