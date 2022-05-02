Astros host the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (12-10, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (11-11, third in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -128, Mariners +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Houston has a 2-4 record at home and an 11-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Seattle has a 12-10 record overall and a 7-2 record at home. The Mariners have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.26.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles and six home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 16-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has three doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 17-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.