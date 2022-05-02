ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox meet in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (15-8, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-13, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -126, Angels +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Chicago has gone 6-6 at home and 8-13 overall. The White Sox have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 8-5 in home games and 15-8 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .256, the best team batting average in the AL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .283 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .344 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. Taylor Ward is 16-for-36 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .225 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (groin), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (illness), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

