ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mets play the Braves after McNeil’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Braves (10-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (16-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 3.00 ERA, .92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves after Jeff McNeil’s four-hit game on Sunday.

New York has a 16-6 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the NL.

Atlanta has a 10-13 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Braves have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .571. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

New York Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment. Cano is still owed $39 million from the Mets, but they are one of the few teams that do not need to penny-pinch. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A but sent a clear message that they will roster the best 26 players, regardless of cost. The Mets had to make some decisions because rosters league-wide had to be reduced to 26 players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Yankees look to extend win streak, play the Blue Jays

LINE: Blue Jays -133, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has a 9-5 record at home and a 15-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jackson
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Francisco Lindor
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sitting for Mets in first game Tuesday

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Eduardo Escobar is replacing Davis on third base for the front of Tuesday's twin bill. Luis Guillorme is entering the lineup to play shortstop and hit eighth. Jeff McNeil has been moved up two spots to bat sixth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis Demeritte (undisclosed) scratched Wednesday, Guillermo Heredia added

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Braves included Demeritte in the initial lineup, but he was later seen walking out of the clubhouse with a trainer on Wednesday morning. The cause of the scratch is unknown at this time. Guillermo Heredia is now starting in right field and batting ninth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia in left field for Braves' matinee with Mets

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Heredia is starting in left field and hitting ninth. Travis Demeritte is in right field in place of an idle Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall is covering center.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud catching Monday

The Atlanta Braves listed Travis d'Arnaud as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will bat sixth and take over behind home plate for William Contreras, who will take the afternoon off. Our models project d'Arnaud, who has a $3,300 salary on FanDuel, for 8.2...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Mets#Era
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia added to Atlanta lineup Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia has been added to the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Travis Demeritte was scratched for general fatigue after playing 18 innings on Tuesday, so Heredia has been added to the lineup to play right field and hit ninth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith absent from lineup for Mets versus Braves

New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Smith is taking a seat and yielding first base to Pete Alonso. Eduardo Escobar is at designated hitter for the Mets. numberFire’s models project Alonso...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy