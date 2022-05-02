ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Armenia detains 125 protesters calling on Pashinyan to quit

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Police in Armenia's capital on Monday detained 180 anti-government demonstrators that were blocking streets to protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Protests demanding that Pashinyan step down reignited in Armenia last month, after he spoke in the country's parliament about the need to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under Armenian control since early 1990s. In a six-week war in the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan was able to reclaim control over large swaths of land in and around the region before signing a Russia-brokered truce with Armenia. Pashinyan has faced backlash at home for agreeing to the deal.

As Armenia and Azerbaijan edged closer to reaching a proper peace agreement this year, opposition forces in Armenia have resumed protests against Pashinyan. Rallies in the capital, Yerevan, are being held almost daily since April 17.

On Sunday, demonstrators in the center of Yerevan set up tents for a round-the-clock protest and said they wouldn't leave until Pashinyan and his team step down. The Interfax news agency reported that barricades were erected from garbage cans and street benches, and that traffic on France Square, a major road connecting four main avenues of the Armenian capital, stopped.

Demonstrators — including opposition lawmakers — chanted “Armenia without Nikol!” Protest leader and deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Sagatelyan told reporters that protesters would clear the streets by Monday afternoon, so that another rally could gather on the square in the evening.

Some of the detentions on Monday were carried out with the use of force, and journalists covering the protests were reported to have been pushed around by the police. Police spokespeople told Interfax the demonstrators were detained on charges of refusing to obey police officers.

Related
Reuters

Turkish police detain dozens in May Day demonstrations

ISTANBUL, May 1 (Reuters) - Turkish riot police detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation. The Istanbul governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all...
PROTESTS
AFP

Armenia opposition demands PM resign over Karabakh

Opposition parties in Armenia on Monday staged protests to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign, accusing him of compromising under international pressure on the long-contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Opposition parties accuse Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the "international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh".
PROTESTS
Reuters

Hungary moves embassy back to Kyiv

BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Hungary has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv from Lviv as the security situation in the capital keeps improving, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. In a Facebook video, Szijjarto said the move was finished over the weekend and the embassy in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin ally says Ukraine heading for collapse into several states

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Ukraine was spiralling towards a collapse into several states because of what he cast as a U.S. attempt to use Kyiv to undermine Russia. The comments from Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia's...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

