Washington, DC

Man struck, killed early Monday on Florida Avenue in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was struck and killed early...

WUSA9

DC man killed after being punched by bouncer in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON — A man from the District is dead after he was punched by a bouncer outside a gay bar in Philadelphia, according to authorities. Police said 41-year-old Eric Pope was punched by a bouncer outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge before 1 a.m. on April 16 after he was escorted out for being intoxicated. He fell to the ground unconscious after the impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed, Killed Near Metrobus in Oxon Hill: Police

A man died and another is in custody after a stabbing near a Metrobus Friday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said. Metro Transit Police initially said they responded to a report of a stabbing aboard a bus on the P12 route in the area of Southview Ct. and Southview Dr., near the DC – Prince George’s County line.
OXON HILL, MD
WJLA

Body found in dumpster in NW DC, police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police were called Sunday to the 700 block of P Street Northwest around 7:23 a.m. Officers found a body inside a dumpster at the location. No further details were immediately available. The person's identity has not been released. This case is under investigation.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
cbs17

Missing toddler girl dies after she’s found face down in Virginia pond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing late Saturday night in Chesapeake has died after being found face down in a pond, police say. Police say the child was found after officers were called to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way, off Gum Road and Portsmouth Boulevard, just before midnight Saturday for the report of a missing child.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cbs19news

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Buckingham County has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Albemarle County. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Rio Road and Hillsdale Drive. Crews from ACPD and the Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Tri-City Herald

Mom arrested outside church after kids found shot in their beds, Pennsylvania cops say

A 38-year-old mother was arrested on Monday, May 1, after her young sons were discovered in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads, Pennsylvania authorities say. The boys, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in the Upper Makefield home but are not expected to survive, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. They were rushed to an area hospital and are being kept alive so their organs can be transplanted, the district attorney said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

