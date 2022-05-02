Body Found Near Railroad Tracks In Superior

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the railroad tracks in Superior, Wisconsin over the weekend. According to Superior Police Department, the woman's body was located around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a section of railroad tracks located on private property. Police believe she was...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A Wausau-area mother who was given a second chance by a judge after her child died while she was high on methamphetamine will spend two years in prison after a head-on collision that prompted an OWI charge. Marathon County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Jessica Kasten, of Edgar, fled into a...
A Brainerd man is charged with murder in connection with a woman's death in Crow Wing County on Friday. Michael Lowell Munger, 53, was arrested at the home on Smith Road Friday morning, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office. Munger now faces two counts of second-degree murder in...
Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - A driver was arrested after a two vehicle car crash took the life of a Walnut Grove man. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shawn Michael Lemburg, 29, was traveling in Lyon County when it collided with another vehicle. Lemburg died at the scene. A passenger...
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
Several stolen Chevy Camaros led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in multiple arrests, according to Twitter posts by the Michigan State Police. The Camaros, including at least two 650-hp ZL1s, were stolen from an assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan. Other local news outlets, such as the Detroit Free...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
DALLAS - A 2-year-old child is in critical condition at the hospital after being attacked by a coyote in Dallas. Police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Lake Highlands area while the child was sitting on the front porch of a home on Royalpine Drive, which is not far from White Rock Creek.
A 30-year-old Unity woman who crashed into a horse-drawn buggy, injuring the horses and seriously injuring one of the two men inside, was given a withheld sentence that includes one year of probation. Ashley R. Halopka was sentenced last month in Marathon County Court, where she faced charges of reckless...
Everyone living at a 12 unit apartment building in Duluth are displaced this morning, after a fire last night. Crews arrived just before 10:15pm Monday, to the 600 block of West 2nd Street. A resident of the three-story building told 9-1-1 they woke to smoke detectors going off on the floor below her.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says Altoona police officers responded to a 911 call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller said there was an argument between a man and a woman and the woman may be hurt and in need help. When officers arrived, they say the man had a knife.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. From the scene it appeared the incident involved a school bus as well as another vehicle. According to the Public Information Officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, it...
