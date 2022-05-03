ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainians are pushing Russians back from Kharkiv, Pentagon says; evacuations continue from Mariupol

By Christina Wilkie, Thomas Franck, Natasha Turak
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. Follow the latest updates here. The U.S. is rushing more arms to Ukraine as the country tries to fend off...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 74

Douglas White
3d ago

from what we're hearing the wounded a pretty bad off those who are the fighters many will die before they even get to get the help they need that's the sad part of it all hopefully all these civilians and children women will be freed and let go and they will all be able to get out of that area I pray the Lord that also the remaining soldiers can extradite themselves from there and get to Freedom the medical help that is badly need don't know how this is going to work I don't wish them to die for nothing they made their point I think one can only hope that the Enemy will show compassion and helping the wounded as Ukraine would help the Russian wounded

Reply(3)
6
K
3d ago

May the one who's intentions are pure, who is on the side of reality, who had people's well-being as top priority and who offered truth WIN this war.

Reply(2)
3
MrMe
3d ago

Pentagon officials continues to make false reports like it's not a big deal just like in Afghanistan.

Reply(13)
9
