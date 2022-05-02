ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Ector; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ector County in western Texas Northeastern Ward County in western Texas Eastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pyote, or 13 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail in Pyote. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 60 and 77. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Greenwood; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Chase, northern Butler, southeastern Marion and northwestern Greenwood Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1036 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Burns, or 13 miles north of El Dorado, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Potwin, Burns, Cassoday, Bazaar, Matfield Green, El Dorado Lake, El Dorado State Park, Wonsevu and El Dorado Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 71 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1043 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Tahlequah... Wagoner Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Pryor Creek... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Kansas... Hulbert Oaks... Sportsmen Acres Community Peggs... Rose - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Hart, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Hart; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, southeastern Stephens, western Hart and south central Oconee Counties through 315 PM EDT At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Carnesville, or over Martin, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carnesville, Lavonia, Gumlog, Canon, Bowersville, Martin, Avalon, Tugaloo State Park, Reed Creek and Lake Hartwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Recent rainfall and snow melt is forecast to lead to an increase in water levels for the Michigamme River near Witch Lake. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake, Republic, Way Dam, Crystal Falls (Michigamme)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY, MAY 01 TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by recent rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...From Sunday, May 01 to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Tuesday /8:10 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to crest near 8.6 feet today. The river is expected to fall by Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McDonald; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to an inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rain expected. - This includes the following low water crossings Butler Creek at Kings Highway, Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Pineville, Seneca, Granby, Anderson, Noel and Duquesne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Prince George, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Charles City; Prince George; Surry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Charles City, northern Prince George and northwestern Surry Counties through 230 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms extending from near Charles City to near Prince George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charles City, Claremont, Prince George, Rustic, Burrowsville, Garysville, Cabin Point, Jordans Point, Taylors Corner, Brandon, New Bohemia, Oak Hill Corner and New Hope. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON, WILLACY, HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES Surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across much of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Kenedy Counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph through early this evening. A Wind Advisory may be needed if wind speeds increase more than currently forecast. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper; Lawrence FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to an inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rain expected. - This includes the following low water crossings Butler Creek at Kings Highway, Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Pineville, Seneca, Granby, Anderson, Noel and Duquesne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfax FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1245 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of northern Virginia, including the following county: Fairfax. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, from a northwesterly direction on Thursday and a westerly direction on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 60s on Thursday, and in the 70s on Friday. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR WASHITA...SOUTHEASTERN ROGER MILLS...SOUTHERN CUSTER AND EASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dill City, moving northeast at 40 mph. Additional severe thunderstorms were located south of Sayre and Elk City moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Hammon, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Carter, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Retrop, Delhi, Foss Reservoir and Berlin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

