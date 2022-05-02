ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Oconee Co schools report zero COVID cases

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
The latest coronavirus report from the Oconee County School District shows zero positive tests for COVID among Oconee County students, staff, and faculty members. The news comes as the schools in Oconee County are winding down the year and heading for summer break.

From the Oconee Co School District website...

Weekly Status Report

COVID-19 Status Report as of April 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. (165 Days of School)Total Number of In-Person Students and Staff: 9,525Total Number of Active COVID-19 Cases: 0Percentage of Students and Staff: 0.00%

Testing Sites

Click here and here to find COVID-19 testing sites by zip code.

Protocols

Oconee County Schools looks forward to all students returning to in-person learning environments this school year. Field trips, assemblies, and special events will resume this school year. Visitors will also be welcomed back to all campuses.

Cleaning ProceduresEnhanced cleaning procedures will remain in place in schools and on buses. In addition, classrooms will continue to be equipped with hand sanitizer stations.MasksStaff, students, and visitors are not required, but may choose, to wear masks while on Oconee County Schools (OCS) properties. VaccinationsCOVID-19 vaccinations are not required for employees or students, but remain available and accessible.

Currently, approximately 80% of OCS staff and over 50% of Oconee County residents are fully vaccinated.

The Oconee County Health Department has walk-in appointments available M-F.Contact TracingOCS will continue reporting positive cases to the Department of Public Health (DPH) to assist with contact tracing efforts. DPH will be the lead on contact tracing and will make all notifications to close contacts in partnership with OCS.Quarantines/IsolationsPrecautionaryOCS will not issue mandated precautionary quarantines. Schools will notify parents/staff when a positive COVID-19 case occurs in an individual’s classroom. This notification will request that students/staff monitor for symptoms.

The Department of Public Health is the agency responsible for notifying individuals if there is a need to quarantine in partnership with OCS.

Diagnosed IndividualsStudents/staff who are diagnosed with COVID-19 should continue to follow DPH guidelines. Currently, these guidelines state that individuals must stay home for five days from the onset of symptoms. After five days, if the diagnosed individual has no symptoms or symptoms are resolving and there has been no fever for more than 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, isolation may end. If symptoms are not improving or fever has not resolved, individuals should continue isolating until these criteria are met. After ending isolation, individuals should continue to wear a mask around others for five days.CommunicationWhen a positive COVID-19 case occurs, notifications will be sent out at the classroom/extracurricular/bus level and also at the school level. In addition, Weekly Status Reports will be posted on the website.

Athens, GA
