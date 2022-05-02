ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Vacuuming carbon from the air could stop climate change. Not everyone likes the idea

By Lauren Sommer
kosu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the biggest companies in the world, including Facebook and Google, are planning to spend almost $1 billion on a new climate change strategy. It's not renewable energy or planting trees. It's pulling carbon dioxide emissions right out of the air. The world has moved so slowly over...

www.kosu.org

WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
AFP

California probes 'Big Oil' over plastic pollution

California launched a sweeping investigation Thursday into plastic pollution by major oil companies, in a probe it says will look at whether fossil fuel giants have been lying about the problem for decades. "In California and across the globe, we are seeing the catastrophic results of the fossil fuel industry's decades-long campaign of deception," said Bonta.
CNET

How the Climate Crisis Could Lead to a Modern 'Great Dying'

About 250 million years ago, global warming killed over 95% of the world's marine species in a tragedy now known as "The Great Dying." In many ways, though, this was an inevitable cataclysm. It was the result of natural volcanic eruptions that heated up oceans, disrupting underwater oxygen supply and suffocating sea dwellers.
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
hackernoon.com

Get Ready for New Natural Disasters

Even in eco-friendly Europe coal-fired electricity generation increased 18% last year from 2020 to 579 TWh, interrupting a trend of decline since 2012. According to some estimates, if high gas prices continue or the Russia-Ukraine conflict reduces gas-fired generation, coal generation could expand 11% to 641 TWh in 2022. Even the EU climate chief Frans Timmermans acknowledged that some coal plants might need to stay online longer than anticipated to address the continent’s energy crunch.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
Cheddar News

NuScale Power CEO on Going Public, Tackling Climate Change With Nuclear Energy

NuScale Power completed its SPAC merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corporation to list under the symbol 'SMR' on the New York Stock Exchange. President and CEO John L. Hopkins joined to discuss the company’s debut as a public company, its light water modular reactors, and combating climate change with nuclear energy. "You take renewables in what we've seen in the great success of renewables today, be it wind or solar," he said. "We have the ability to complement those renewables and provide true 24/7 clean energy by complementing renewables when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining."
Lootpress

APPALACHIAN MINERS: SAVE YOUR MONEY WV v. EPA’S POTENTIAL EFFECT ON THE MINING INDUSTRY

Local miners may want to put savings into a rainy day fund because it appears that a storm is on the horizon. A U.S. Supreme Court case, WV v. Environmental Protection Agency was heard on February 22nd of this year and the decision will come down sometime over the summer. If the EPA is successful, it will effectively limit the amount of mines that can operate in the state, leading to the potential of layoffs. So while it may seem that coal is booming, it would be wise to save money until this case has been decided.
CNBC

Biden blocks sales of inefficient lightbulbs, reversing Trump-era policy

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced new energy efficiency regulations that will phase out old-fashioned incandescent lightbulbs. The Energy Department's rules, which reverse a Trump administration policy, will ban the sale of light bulbs that produce less than 45 lumens per watt and raise energy efficiency standards for various types of general service lamps.
