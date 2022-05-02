Police Report: Equipment Violation Leads to Marijuana Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man and woman on gun and drug charges. Athorties state that on April 22 at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they observed 34-year-old Marvin Barefield and 37-year-old Shavanna Truitt acting suspiciously. Police made contact with the two, and following a brief investigation, recovered two 9mm handguns, additional ammunition, 140 Oxycodone pills, 207 MDMA pills, 300.14 grams of marijuana, 37 marijuana edibles, and 9 marijuana cigars. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

3 DAYS AGO