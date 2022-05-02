ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Police Report: Equipment Violation Leads to Marijuana Arrest

By WKOK Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAMOKIN – Two Valley residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic...

WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Illegally obtained firearm lands man in jail

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers with the Scranton Police Department have arrested and charged a man after he was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm. On Friday, April 22 police say they came across Isom Burgess in the 300 block of Cherry Street. According to police, Burgess told them he had […]
SCRANTON, PA
City
Coal Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Shamokin, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shamokin, PA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

Drugs and Guns Seized During Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man and woman on gun and drug charges. Athorties state that on April 22 at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they observed 34-year-old Marvin Barefield and 37-year-old Shavanna Truitt acting suspiciously. Police made contact with the two, and following a brief investigation, recovered two 9mm handguns, additional ammunition, 140 Oxycodone pills, 207 MDMA pills, 300.14 grams of marijuana, 37 marijuana edibles, and 9 marijuana cigars. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl reported missing in York County, Pennsylvania

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lower Windsor Township police in York County say a teenage girl has been reported missing. Police said Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen last Thursday walking down the street from her home. Police said they think Melendez left with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera,...
YORK COUNTY, PA

