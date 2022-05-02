Police Report: Equipment Violation Leads to Marijuana Arrest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers with the Scranton Police Department have arrested and charged a man after he was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm. On Friday, April 22 police say they came across Isom Burgess in the 300 block of Cherry Street. According to police, Burgess told them he had […]
A Tarentum couple was arrested on felony drug charges after police raided a home where they were living and found heroin and cash that included bills marked for an undercover drug buy, police said. Michael Joseph Spears, 29, and Kelly Flemming, 28, of the 100 block of Curtis Street, were...
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man and woman on gun and drug charges. Athorties state that on April 22 at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they observed 34-year-old Marvin Barefield and 37-year-old Shavanna Truitt acting suspiciously. Police made contact with the two, and following a brief investigation, recovered two 9mm handguns, additional ammunition, 140 Oxycodone pills, 207 MDMA pills, 300.14 grams of marijuana, 37 marijuana edibles, and 9 marijuana cigars. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lower Windsor Township police in York County say a teenage girl has been reported missing. Police said Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen last Thursday walking down the street from her home. Police said they think Melendez left with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera,...
