Removing benches, blocking cycle paths: why are police interfering in the UK’s public spaces?

Twitter users are asking why this bench in Memorial Gardens, Ashford, has not been removed like the one in Stanhope.

Last month, police officers descended on public green spaces in Stanhope, a 1960s residential estate in Ashford, Kent, to fight crime. Rather than arresting any suspected criminals, officers took away five benches and uprooted low-lying shrubs from small parks. In a since deleted tweet, Ashford Police explained that the benches had provided “places to gather” and their removal would help “design out crime”.

The chief inspector of Ashford Police explained that removing the benches and shrubbery were part of a temporary trial to “prevent antisocial behaviour in hotspot areas”. The idea that providing pleasant places to sit with friends causes crime sounds absurd, but it’s one of a number of controversial urban design principles that British police forces are promoting. Increasingly, these principles are dictating the design of our neighbourhoods: police aren’t just removing benches and bushes, they are demanding a wider raft of changes to architecture and public spaces, including blocking the construction of new cycle paths, dictating the height of garden gates and deciding the orientation of homes.

In Sussex, the Liberal Democrat district councillor Ruth Fletcher has complained about how footpaths and bike tracks were removed from a proposed housing development in Horsham after police objections. Pippa Goldfinger, of Bristol-based Design West, told me that officers in Frome, Somerset, insisted a passcode-operated gate be installed outside some sheltered housing. The elderly residents were unable to remember the passcode and found the gate too heavy to push, becoming locked out of their homes.

Meanwhile in Poole designs for a row of new houses that had been intended to overlook a park, in part so parents could keep an eye on their playing children, were rotated after the police claimed that homes overlooking a play area would encourage the “wrong kind of person” to move in. Officers in Eltham, in south-east London, insisted a school, which already had a 2.2 metre perimeter fence, spend thousands of pounds installing a new, higher fence. These counterproductive demands, such as Ashford’s bench and bush removals, all stem from a little-known police initiative called Secured by Design.

Founded during the latter years of the Thatcher government, Secured by Design gives police significant influence over the architecture and design of public spaces. Under the programme, officers develop and publish neighbourhood design guides with recommendations such as advocating the “use of single seats or stools set several metres apart” rather than park benches, and warning against “providing too many” footpaths. When planning applications are submitted to local authorities, officers in those areas may object if the proposals do not incorporate their recommendations.

None of the police design guides are part of government building regulations, meaning they are not legal requirements and are not subject to democratic consultation. However, many underfunded councils lack the resources or political will to challenge police objections. As a result, new neighbourhoods often incorporate many Secured by Design recommendations without thorough consideration.

“We end up implementing the recommendations to get planning permission but many are horrendous,” Russell Curtis, the cofounder of architecture firm RCKa, told me. “The problem with Secured by Design is that it’s diametrically opposed to good placemaking and promotes fear. Britain has a huge problem with loneliness and isolation. We should be taking steps to address this, but Secured by Design does the exact opposite, encouraging people to live in fear of their neighbours.”

One example Curtis gives is cul-de-sacs. Most contemporary urban designers avoid building cul-de-sacs because they chop communities into dead ends, inhibiting mobility and stopping neighbours from meeting each other. Secured by Design, however, praises “cul-de-sacs that are short in length and not linked by footpaths” claiming that permeability generates crime such as burglary.

Judging whether the benefits of an interconnected neighbourhood in which residents can meet one another, get around easily and build positive relationships outweigh the risk of a random burglary should be straightforward. Burglary can be traumatic, but it is uncommon, and numbers of burglaries are falling. However, a bad design decision in a new housing estate will affect every resident on a daily basis for decades.

Inclusive street planning can help cultivate communities and promote wellbeing, while the fear of rare mishaps can compromise the experience of entire neighbourhoods. In many cases, police do not seem to balance their recommendations against other town planning concerns, often demanding draconian design changes without fully considering their implications.

Recent instances highlighting institutional racism within police departments have called into question whether officers should have a role in shaping new community spaces at all. “So many groups don’t trust the police,” Shawn Adams, a young black architect who grew up in Mitcham before cofounding architecture firm POoR, told me. “A lot of the public have lost faith in them. To think that the police are making decisions about our public spaces makes us more anxious.” For Adams, Secured by Design is causing more harm than it prevents by treating people congregating in public parks, for example, as a threat. “If you’re not providing good spaces for people to hang out, where are they meant to go?” he asked. “Secured by Design is destructive – it is destroying places where people could socialise.”

Rather than removing park benches, authorities should focus on meaningful social investment that can alleviate inequality and social marginalisation. Secured by Design is damaging our cities, robbing them of greenery and public amenities while promoting fear and isolation. Just as teachers’ unions are now calling for no police in schools, it is time to end police involvement in architecture and urban design too.