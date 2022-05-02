Queens Hotel for Formerly Jailed Spawns Local Crime Concerns and Climate of Fear

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the shooter who killed a food delivery worker on the job in Queens. The 45-year-old father of three was gunned down Saturday night in Forest Hills. Sources say police are looking at a disgruntled customer as a possible person of interest. Outside the Great Wall on Queens Boulevard, flowers and condolence messages cover the front gate of the still shuttered restaurant, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday."Miss you my friend," some said, in reference to the warmness Zhiwen Yan greeted customers with for more than a decade."He was the delivery man, everybody knew him. Always a...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO