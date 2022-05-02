ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan legislative roll call

By michiganvotes.org
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Bill 4842, Revise state liquor wholesale rate detail: Passed 33 to 2 in the Senate. To allow liquor makers to get a higher wholesale price if 40% of the grain they use is grown in Michigan. Under the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the state government is the sole statewide wholesaler...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan Senate OKs new scholarships, boosts college funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a spending bill that would fund new college scholarship program for high school graduates and increase operations funding for state universities by 11% overall. The legislation, one of 14 budget bills to clear the chamber, was passed 31-4...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Whitmer vetoes bill to add warning against voting twice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have required voter registration applications to include a statement that the applicant understands it is a felony to try to vote more than once in the same election. Her office announced the veto late Friday, after business hours,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Clare, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Branch Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Attica Township, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
US 103.1

Every Nook and Cranny of This Michigan House Is Filled With Statues

Statues, statues, statues, everywhere. This Detroit, Michigan home, which Zillow says is now off the market, is absolutely filled with statues. Does anyone else remember the house that was on US 23 in the Tawas area that had all kinds of statues in the front yard? They had all sorts of cartoon characters like Sponge Bob, Scooby-Doo, Garfield, Bart and Lisa Simpson, Mickey Mouse, and others. It was a cool display, and when our boys were young we stopped numerous times to take pictures of the kids with the characters. (Unfortunately, those statues just disappeared one day.)
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces reelection this year during an extraordinary mix of economic, political and social conditions unlike anything most voters have seen in their lifetimes. The environment enveloping the governor’s race has it all: a booming economy, surging inflation, a brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia that threatens to become World War III, […] The post Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wentworth
Michigan Advance

Granholm, Whitmer, members of Congress cut ribbon for MSU’s $730M nuclear research facility

After 13 years of work and a nearly $1 billion investment, state and national leaders came together in East Lansing Monday for a prestigious ribbon-cutting ceremony for the one-of-a-kind scientific facility. The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), housed on Michigan State University’s campus next to academic buildings and across the street from the MSU […] The post Granholm, Whitmer, members of Congress cut ribbon for MSU’s $730M nuclear research facility appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Overnight detour planned for I-75

Road rebuilding projects are set to start this week in Arenac and Saginaw counties as part of the largest investment in roads and bridges in Michigan's history. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the projects in a press release on Monday, May 5. Other projects include M-66 resurfacing near East Jordan in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, Michigan Avenue resurfacing in Marshall and M-37 resurfacing in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County and US-41 rebuilding in Houghton in Houghton County. The work is expected to support more than 655 jobs, according to the release.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan family farm one of six stops on Luke Bryan Farm Tour

Country music star Luke Bryan is set to perform at a Michigan family farm for the second year in a row as part of his six-date tour this fall. The announcement was made on Bryan’s Facebook page Friday morning. The Michigan stop is at Kubiak Family Farm on Sept. 17 and also includes musicians Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ ROCK as support, according to the Facebook post.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy