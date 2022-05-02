ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

At least one killed in Golden Gate Estates crash

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was killed in a crash on Golden Gate Boulevard E just west of DeSoto Boulevard in Collier County Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Golden Gate Boulevard was shut down in the area for hours Sunday night.

No further details were immediately available. FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as it is released.

