College Rep Visit: Elmira College

One of the unexpected impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that it helped us identify quite a few shortcomings in our healthcare system in New York and the United States of America. One of the key shortcomings that we've been dealing with over the past two years is a shortage of qualified nurses. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature hope to do something about that with a new program that was announced earlier this year.

