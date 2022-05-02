College Rep Visit: Elmira College

ROME — The Rome boys modified lacrosse team beat Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 15-5 Monday at home. Luke Hammon led the Black Knights with seven goals and seven assists. Jackson Marchione and Collin Baldyga each had two goals and two assists. Steven Mudry also scored twice for Rome. Mark Varano and A.J. Fiorini each scored a goal for Rome as well. Jacob Bruno and Aaron Coleman each had an assist.
The two-hour-plus van ride from Front Royal, Va., to Summerdale on Saturday was a pleasant one for the Central Penn Knights. They had just defeated the Christendom Crusaders, 7–6 and 15–5, in doubleheader action to finish the season with a 16–11 record. The Knights’ best record in at least five years!
BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (5/3):. GEN – — Max Heieck (2g, 2a); Max Miller (7g, 3a); Curtis Denison (4g, 7a); Daniel Wright (1a); Ryan Brown (2g, 1a); Dakota Bajdas (1g) WAT – Jordan Kraft (1g); Peter Shangraw (1g) Haverling 8 @ Marcus Whitman 11. HAV – Jamie O`Neil...
BINGHAMTON, NY – A local All Star Cheerleading team made it to the Youth All Star Worlds, something Head Coach Sami Wyatt says has never been done locally before. Last month, the Top Flight All Stars headed to Orlando to compete. The team is comprised of 19 girls from 10 different school districts ranging from […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some local teams are making their mark in their respective sports. Four Twin Tiers athletic programs are ranked high in the latest New York State Sportswriter’s Association Polls. Corning boys lacrosse continues to shine in the state, the Hawks are ranked 12th in Class AA and sport a perfect (9-0) record. […]
One of the unexpected impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that it helped us identify quite a few shortcomings in our healthcare system in New York and the United States of America. One of the key shortcomings that we've been dealing with over the past two years is a shortage of qualified nurses. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature hope to do something about that with a new program that was announced earlier this year.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students; Gregory Prober, Julia Friedman (both from Palmyra-Macedon Central School District), and Donovan Pierson (from Sodus Central School District), participated in the MCC Culinary Competition last month. The finishers were set to receive prize money in MCC scholarships. The prizes ranged from $750 for first place, $500 for […]
