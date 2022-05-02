Rescheduled: Giotto Enterprises On-campus recruitment

The United States military is considering a plan to fund athletic scholarships at the college level in exchange for mandatory service by student-athletes, according to a report by Sportico. The proposal, which is being discussed by Department of Defense leaders and elected officials, comes amid the military's ongoing recruitment issues and a shrinking population of Americans eligible for military service.
Athens Technical College will celebrate graduates during its annual ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. held at The Classic Center. A ceremony for high school equivalency graduates from Adult Education will follow at 2 p.m. There are 557 candidates for graduation in certificate, diploma and associate degree...
