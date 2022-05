The Premier Golf League has written a letter to PGA Tour pros, laying the stakes for men’s professional golf at what it declares to be “an historic crossroads” for the game. The PGL letter presents itself as an alternative to the Saudi-backed LIV league, claims its vision is capable of generating $10 billion in value and promises that 50% of that value would be spread to the players. It also requests an independent evaluation of the proposal, calling the Tour’s commissioned presentation “bulls—.”

GOLF ・ 2 HOURS AGO