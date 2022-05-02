ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LPO/Gardner review – timely celebration of the brilliance of Oliver Knussen

By Andrew Clements
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE9Se_0fQG8uG900

Oliver Knussen died unexpectedly four years ago, robbing British music far too soon of one of its most vital and influential figures. Knussen would have been 70 next month, and the London Philharmonic’s celebration of him as both composer and conductor was a timely reminder of how much he is missed. Edward Gardner devoted the first half of his concert to three of Knussen’s own works, and the second to two composers who, in very different ways, had meant so much to him – Britten and Ravel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzPzi_0fQG8uG900
Oliver Knussen conducts the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group in rehearsal in 2006 at the CBSO Centre, Birmingham. Photograph: David Sillitoe/The Guardian

Flourish with Fireworks, the four-minute concert opener that Knussen composed for the London Symphony Orchestra in 1988, epitomises the brilliance and densely packed invention of so much of his music. It teems with detail, yet remains lucid and utterly approachable, while the equally intricate orchestral accompaniments to the four Whitman Settings, composed in 1991, form webs of glittering sound that buoy up the soaring vocal lines. Sophie Bevan was the soprano, fully in command of the songs’ almost operatic range, but not quite so convincing in her projection of their admittedly impacted texts.

The soloist in Knussen’s Horn Concerto should have been Ben Goldscheider, but he had been stricken with Covid 24 hours before the concert, and in his place came 19-year-old Annemarie Federle , who was a finalist in the 2020 BBC Young Musician competition and is currently a student at the Royal Academy of Music. Her performance was astonishingly assured. The concerto is one of Knussen’s more enigmatic works, haunted by Mahlerian ghosts and ending with a tiny almost tragic processional, but it has its quota of brilliance, too, including a cadenza that Federle projected superbly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IG62w_0fQG8uG900
‘Astonisingly assured’: Annemarie Federle. Photograph: BBC

For the second half, Gardner had made his own selection of music from Britten’s only ballet, The Prince of the Pagodas, a work that Knussen championed and in many ways rehabilitated with a superb 1990 recording. If this sequence of bleeding chunks sometimes seemed rather perfunctory, the music is also atypical Britten, with just the occasional identifiable fingerprint (mostly in the string writing) and a lot more that seems close to pastiche. But there were no problems with the second suite from Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé, which Gardner and his orchestra made to dart and glitter with almost savage intensity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
American Songwriter

Review: Robin Trower Stays The Course on ‘No More Worlds To Conquer’

Those audio trademarks have always separated Robin Trower’s approach from that of other blues-rockers. Over the 50 years of his professional life, his style has seldom been about speedy fretwork, frenetic fingering, or showy acrobatics. Rather he relies on a simmering groove and reverb-drenched Hendrix-influenced shimmer slithering out of his guitar. Notes slide into passages, as Trower keeps a firm grasp on atmospherics, never overwhelming the listener with an aural onslaught and always leaving room for bass and drums to support his often overdubbed, generally spare and concise, six-string work.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Knussen
operawire.com

Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2021-22 Review: Sir Bryn Terfel in Recital

On April 26th the Opéra de Monte-Carlo presented Sir Bryn Terfel in recital, marking the legendary bass-baritone’s first return to the Monaco stage since 2016, as his recital planned for February 2021 had been cancelled due to COVID travel restrictions. If one had to choose a single word...
PERFORMING ARTS
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Contemporary Music#Royal Academy Of Music#Lpo#British#The London Philharmonic#Whitman Settings#Horn Concerto
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: The mission to choose crown's Scafell Pike stone

A woman who climbed Scafell Pike to collect a stone for the Commonwealth of Nations Globe says she did not realise the "huge responsibility" she was under until she reached the summit. The blue globe, which features stones from the UK's four highest peaks, will become a centrepiece in a...
WORLD
loudersound.com

Watch Keith Emerson's grandson play the first piece of music he ever wrote

You can watch a brand new video below of Ethan Emerson, the grandson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer legend Keith Emerson, playing Quatermass Boogie Woogie, the very first piece of music Keith wrote in 1956, aged just 12-years old. He's also playing it on Keith's old Steinway piano. The video...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Minny McCormack obituary

My aunt Minny McCormack, who has died aged 102, was among the first German women allowed to marry a British soldier after the second world war and was one of the last living war brides. That soldier, my uncle, Jim McCormack, fell in love with her soon after knocking on her door and asking for a cup of tea in war-ravaged Aachen in September 1945.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

261K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy