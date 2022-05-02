ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Small Plane Crashes at Ocean County Airport in Bayville

By Joe Kelly
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A plane crash happened at the Ocean County Airport in Bayville at about 6 pm Sunday evening....

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
City
Bayville, NY
City
Bayville, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Rock 104.1

Driver Gets Expensive Convertible Stuck in Pine Barrens

We live in a state that offers everything from lovely beaches to mountain views and everything in between!. The thing is if you're going to explore, use the right equipment. It seems a Sunday driver - we assume from another state since there is no license plate - decided to do some exploring in the Wharton State Forest. If you're never been there there are miles and miles of wonderful trails that take you off the beaten path - and ofter have you traveling, well, another kind of beaten path.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rock 104.1

Marmora First Responders Use Jaws of life to Rescue Driver

Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were called to a crash scene involving a car that ran off of the Garden State Parkway early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, they were dispatched to the northbound side of...
MARMORA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Music History#Traffic Accident
CBS New York

Woman injured in N.J. road rage attack speaks out

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who was severely injured in a road rage attack is speaking out.Surveillance video from earlier this month in Elizabeth shows 23-year-old Morgan Scott running for her life from a car on a front lawn.Police say it happened after a fender bender involving Scott and the suspect, Vincent Jean.READ MORE: Mayor: Victim still recovering following "heinous" road rage attack in Elizabeth, N.J. captured on videoAccording to investigators, when Scott tried to take pictures of Jean's car, he ran her over, then did it twice more.Scott told "Inside Edition" exclusively that she thinks Jean was trying to kill her."I do believe he was at that point because it was definitely a lot of times to run over someone," she said.READ MORE: Vincent Jean held without bail after allegedly running over woman in Elizabeth in road rage attackAs Deborah Norville reports, Scott sustained multiple injuries. Both of her legs were injured and she had fractures in her neck. She will require physical therapy and rehab.Jean is charged with attempted murder. To watch Norville's exclusive interview, click here.
Rock 104.1

Your Ride Home in Egg Harbor Township This Week Could Suck

Get ready for a full-press detour in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Thanks to the Garden State Parkway road and bridge widening project, a full detour will be in effect in EHT on Zion Road at the Parkway overpass. The full detour will be in effect from 2-10 pm each day and should back up traffic in the area substantially.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS New York

66-year-old man dead in early morning crash in Nassau County

NEW YORK - A head-on crash early Tuesday morning in Nassau County killed a 66-year-old man. Police closed a section of Grand Avenue in Baldwin Tuesday morning after the collision, just after 5 a.m. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old female driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said not to be life-threatening. The details of the crash are under investigation. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Driver, 73, dies in Manhattan Bridge SUV crash

A 73-year-old driver died early Tuesday after he suffered a medical episode and crashed his SUV on the Manhattan Bridge at the start of rush hour, police said. The elderly victim was heading toward Brooklyn on the East River span he lost control of his Toyota RAV4 about 6:45 a.m., cops said. The SUV veered out of control and struck a divider midspan. Medics rushed the victim to Brooklyn ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Person Found Dead At Home On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A person was found dead in their home on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.A body was found by police when they did a welfare check on the  200 block of Matawan Avenue over the weekend, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.Anyone with information is ur…
MATAWAN, NJ
riverheadlocal

Two hurt in crash on Sound Avenue

A collision between a truck and an SUV on Sound Avenue in Aquebogue sent two people to the hospital and closed the road to traffic this afternoon. The crash occurred just west of Church Lane at about 2:45 p.m. After colliding with the SUV, the truck crashed into a utility...
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy