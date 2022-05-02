Small Plane Crashes at Ocean County Airport in Bayville

A man was found dead near the Belt Parkway after a brush fire was put out near the Flatbush Avenue exit on the roadway. The brush fire was discovered by the NYPD Aviation Unit around 12:21 a.m. Sunday morning. Once the fire was put out, a man was discovered unconscious...
A man who crashed his motorcycle in the parking lot of a Long Island school Sunday, April 24, has died from his injuries, police said. In a statement released Tuesday, April 26, Suffolk County Police said Victor Nigro, age 65, of Bay Shore, succumbed to his injuries. Nigro was seriously...
A worker plunged to his death from an aerial mobile lift while repairing a 114ft Ferris wheel at a popular Jersey Shore amusement park. Subcontractor Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove in Salem County, fell to his death at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to city officials.
An early morning three-alarm fire in Sunset Park displaced multiple residents, according to the FDNY. The FDNY responded to 5401 Seventh Ave. early Monday and for a located on the first floor of the building. The fire was upgraded to three alarms after it engulfed the entire building. The entire...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- A New Jersey woman who was seriously hurt in what police have called a crazed road rage attack following a minor crash is speaking out about her traumatic experience. Morgan Scott, 23, was driving to work on April 11 when she was involved in a minor...
UPDATE: You can understand the concern, given recent events, when it was believed a woman had drowned in a pond in Bergenfield. You could also imagine the collective relief when it turned out to be a false alarm. The Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force was called after borough police...
We live in a state that offers everything from lovely beaches to mountain views and everything in between!. The thing is if you're going to explore, use the right equipment. It seems a Sunday driver - we assume from another state since there is no license plate - decided to do some exploring in the Wharton State Forest. If you're never been there there are miles and miles of wonderful trails that take you off the beaten path - and ofter have you traveling, well, another kind of beaten path.
Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were called to a crash scene involving a car that ran off of the Garden State Parkway early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, they were dispatched to the northbound side of...
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who was severely injured in a road rage attack is speaking out.Surveillance video from earlier this month in Elizabeth shows 23-year-old Morgan Scott running for her life from a car on a front lawn.Police say it happened after a fender bender involving Scott and the suspect, Vincent Jean.READ MORE: Mayor: Victim still recovering following "heinous" road rage attack in Elizabeth, N.J. captured on videoAccording to investigators, when Scott tried to take pictures of Jean's car, he ran her over, then did it twice more.Scott told "Inside Edition" exclusively that she thinks Jean was trying to kill her."I do believe he was at that point because it was definitely a lot of times to run over someone," she said.READ MORE: Vincent Jean held without bail after allegedly running over woman in Elizabeth in road rage attackAs Deborah Norville reports, Scott sustained multiple injuries. Both of her legs were injured and she had fractures in her neck. She will require physical therapy and rehab.Jean is charged with attempted murder. To watch Norville's exclusive interview, click here.
Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured.It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 2 in Levittown.That's when a 76-year-old man was struck on Hempstead Turnpike at Emerson Avenue by a 2022 Hyundai driven by a 82-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.The driver rema…
The Harvey Cedars Police Department is trying to identify two suspects wanted for the burglary and theft at the Neptune Market in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island. According to a Facebook post, the pair took money and various items from Neptune Market on Long Beach Blvd in Harvey Cedars.
Get ready for a full-press detour in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Thanks to the Garden State Parkway road and bridge widening project, a full detour will be in effect in EHT on Zion Road at the Parkway overpass. The full detour will be in effect from 2-10 pm each day and should back up traffic in the area substantially.
Brunswick police are looking into the apparent drowning death of a 2-year-old girl Tuesday evening. Police said the girl was found about 6:30 p.m. unresponsive in a swimming pool at a residence in the 1800 block of Paul Drive. Shooting:Police say Brunswick man charged with murder in shooting death of...
NEW YORK - A head-on crash early Tuesday morning in Nassau County killed a 66-year-old man. Police closed a section of Grand Avenue in Baldwin Tuesday morning after the collision, just after 5 a.m. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old female driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said not to be life-threatening. The details of the crash are under investigation.
A 73-year-old driver died early Tuesday after he suffered a medical episode and crashed his SUV on the Manhattan Bridge at the start of rush hour, police said. The elderly victim was heading toward Brooklyn on the East River span he lost control of his Toyota RAV4 about 6:45 a.m., cops said. The SUV veered out of control and struck a divider midspan. Medics rushed the victim to Brooklyn ...
A person was found dead in their home on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.A body was found by police when they did a welfare check on the 200 block of Matawan Avenue over the weekend, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.Anyone with information is ur…
Police officers in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a vehicle earlier this week. The Wildwood Police Department says the two are connected to a vehicle that was stolen on Thursday, April 28th. It has since been recovered.
UPDATE: KYW-TV has identified the worker who was killed as 62-year-old Robert W. Sanger of Pittsgrove, Salem County. Our original report continues below. An employee of a subcontractor who was working at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City died Monday. A brief statement from Gillian's that was posted on social...
A collision between a truck and an SUV on Sound Avenue in Aquebogue sent two people to the hospital and closed the road to traffic this afternoon. The crash occurred just west of Church Lane at about 2:45 p.m. After colliding with the SUV, the truck crashed into a utility...
